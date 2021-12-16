The Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) officially declared Thursday the end of the 13th Ebola outbreak, which killed six people in its northeastern province of North Kivu.

Since the beginning of the epidemic declared on Oct. 8, 2021, a total of 11 cases have been recorded, including six deaths in the Beni region of North Kivu.

Thanks to the experience of the DRC’s response team and its health partners, the outbreak has been brought under control in about two months after its declaration, said DRC’s health minister Jean-Jacques Mbungani.

In early May, the DRC officially declared the end of the 12th Ebola outbreak also in the North Kivu province, during which a total of 12 cases, including six deaths, had been reported.

The cases were genetically linked to the 2018-2020 outbreak that killed more than 2,200 people in eastern DRC, the second deadliest on record.

