Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

A credible community development plan has been described as a tool for sustainable development which must be embraced by various levels of government.

This was disclosed by Mr Francis Onahor, Programme Manager, Community Life Project, CLP, a Non-Governmental Organisation, during the launching of the Community Development Plan for eight local government areas of Osun State, in Osogbo.

The initiative, which was done in conjunction with community leaders and local governments community desk officers, is a pilot project aimed at ensuring inclusive governance at the grassroots level.

“There is no doubt that sustainable development is a gradual process; and requires the concerted effort of all stakeholders – government, the people, the civil society and other stakeholders in the private sector. The plan, if fully implemented, will also be helping the state to accelerate development, as envisaged by the Sustainable Development Goals. Specifically, touching on SSG 3, 4, 6 and 10.

“The plan is also useful in helping the government to know the real needs of the people; prioritise the needs of the different communities; wisely allocate scarce public funds; make it easier for both the LGA and the state government to harmonise development efforts in the communities to avoid duplication of projects; reduce the siting of unsustainable projects in communities; make the budget preparation process easier for both the LGA and the state government.

“Communities and the LGA can use the plan to solicit for support for projects from prominent sons and daughters of the communities, corporate bodies, foundations and philanthropists,” he said.

The programme, which was sponsored by MacArthur Foundation had participants drawn from the eight local government areas; Ayedire, Egbedore, Boluwaduro, Atakumosa-West, Olorunda, Irewole, Ayedire and Ife-North.

