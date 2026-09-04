Nigerian footballer Jordon Ibe sentenced for pulling out ex-girlfriend braid

Former Liverpool and Bournemouth footballer Jordon Ibe has been fined and sentenced to community service after pleading guilty to assaulting his former girlfriend during an argument in south London.

Ibe admitted assault occasioning actual bodily harm after initially denying the charge in March. He was sentenced at Croydon Magistrates’ Court on Friday.

The court heard that Ibe attacked Amie Mayson outside her home in Lambeth in December, pulling one of her braids from her head and leaving her with a bald patch.

Representing himself in court, the former England Under-21 international described the incident as a “serious mistake” and expressed remorse for his actions.

“I understand it is wrong. I am genuinely remorseful,” Ibe said.

“I’ve had to look at myself in the mirror. I cannot change what I did but will take responsibility for what I do next.”

Magistrate Brij Kalia sentenced Ibe to a 12-month community order, which includes 80 hours of unpaid work and 27 days of rehabilitation activity.

He was also ordered to pay a £764 fine, comprising a £114 surcharge and £650 in court costs.

The court heard that Ibe and Mayson, who had been in an on-and-off relationship since late 2024, were arguing on 14 December when she confronted him over money she claimed he owed her.

Prosecutor Aya Alshekhili told the court that Ibe had arrived carrying a bag containing drinks, snacks and flowers. The argument escalated after Mayson threw muffins on the floor and called him a “druggy”, prompting Ibe to grab her by the hair.

In a victim impact statement read to the court, Mayson said the assault had a “significant impact” on her physical and mental wellbeing.

She said she continued to experience fear but also felt compassion towards Ibe, adding that forgiving him had formed part of her healing process.

Alshekhili said the incident had left Mayson’s confidence, self-esteem and self-worth “on the floor”.

Jordon Ibe joined Liverpool in 2012 and made 58 appearances for the club in all competitions before later playing for Derby County and Birmingham City.

He moved to Bournemouth in 2016 and made 92 appearances for the Premier League club between 2016 and 2020.

After leaving English football, Ibe spent two years playing non-league football before joining Bulgarian First League side Lokomotiv Sofia in November 2025.

The Metropolitan Police previously said Ibe was arrested at Luton Airport on 30 January.

Vanguard News