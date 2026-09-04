FG lauds RCCG’S  support for evacuation  of distressed Nigerians from South Africa

The Federal Government has expressed appreciation to the Redeemed Christian Church of God(RCCG) for donating 265,854 thousand dollars towards the evacuation of distressed Nigerians from South Africa.

The ministry disclosed this in a statement signed by its spokesperson, Oluwafemi Adeniyi, on Friday in Abuja.

rding to the ministry, the donation will fund 500 one-way tickets for Nigerians seeking to return home following xenophobic and Afrophobic attacks in South Africa.

The ministry described the donation as “a significant demonstration of RCCG’s compassion, solidarity and genuine commitment to providing succour to distressed and stranded Nigerians”.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs wishes to convey the profound gratitude of the Federal Government of Nigeria to the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), led by Pastor Enoch Adeboye.

“This gesture further demonstrates the impact that collaboration between faith-based organisations and public institutions can have in addressing social challenges and advancing the common good.

“We are grateful for this partnership and look forward to working with the church’s leadership in South Africa, as the generous donation is deployed to the evacuation of 500 distressed Nigerians,” the ministry said.

The Federal Government commenced the ongoing evacuation of distressed Nigerians from South Africa on June 10, following a new wave of xenophobic and Afrophobic attacks on Africans and other nationals in the country.

According to the ministry, a total of 1,640 Nigerian nationals have so far been brought back home, with the Federal Government fully sponsoring the return of 1,385 of them.

The ministry added that the evacuations of the remaining 255 were sponsored through philanthropic donations.

It added that currently, 202 Nigerians are awaiting final screening by South Africa’s Department of Home Affairs before they are finally evacuated back to Nigeria.

“Our High Commission in Pretoria and Consulate General in Johannesburg remain open as they continue to reach out through Nigerian Community Associations and other established channels”.

According to the ministry, these efforts are to assist Nigerians who desire to return home as a result of Xenophobic and Afrophobic attacks.

The ministry, however, reaffirmed its engagement with the South African authorities to address the irritants of Xenophobia and Afrophobia against Nigerians.

“The Federal Government of Nigeria remains resolutely committed to promoting the welfare and well-being of Nigerians in the Diaspora, in line with the 4Ds foreign policy priorities of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led Administration,” the ministry stated.

The ministry also acknowledged President Tinubu’s intervention at the 21st Extraordinary Session of the Assembly of Heads of State and Government of the African Union held on Aug. 30, in Luanda, Angola.

It said the President was “unequivocal in expressing concern over recurring xenophobic and Afrophobic attacks in South Africa, and calling for urgent collective attention to address the situation