Government College Ikorodu Old Students Association (GCIOSA), Lagos State, ‘Class of 2001’ celebrated its annual get-together on December 19, tagged: “Class of 2001 20 years Anniversary.”

The event held at Ikeja attracted all the students of the 2001 section which include the Lagos State Commissioner for Finance, Dr. Rabiu Onaolapo Olowo, who coincidentally is a member of that Set, as a special guest. The Finance Commissioner was early enough on ground to felicitate with his Set and Alma mata as he shared splendid moments with old school mates, friends and associates taking pictures and sharing old memories together.

In the lineup of activities that made the occasion memorable, there were health talks, financial intelligent talk, Business and Parenting talks among others, while music and food went down as sect members danced and fraternized together to ease the tensions of the year.

Earlier, an event was held at the school ground Government Senior College Ikorodu on December 11, to kick-start the celebration of the 20th thanksgiving anniversary. These include a minute silence observed for departed members of that sect; mentoring sessions with students; entrepreneurial counseling; social media awareness talk; religious counseling tagged: “Walk with God” and pep talks on the effects of bullying in schools; health and education talk among others. Students were thrilled while gifts were also distributed to teachers and staff of the school. Anniversary cake was also cut by members as they told the story of how the 2001 Set became a big family.

Speaking with few of the class representatives on behalf of the GCIOSA Class 2001, Olusegun- Mayor Olabiyitan the immediate past Secretary-General of the entire Old Students Association, he said that Government College Ikorodu founded in 1974 has now transformed to Ikorodu Government Senior and Junior Model College with the advent of State government education modifications. According to him, the first sect of the school graduated in 1979 with subsequent graduates who eventually formed the Old Students Association with branches across the globe.

Oluwatoyin Adenusi Hammed the immediate past Social/Welfare Secretary of the class mentioned that 2001 Set is a unique group and we have gathered here today to celebrate our 20 years anniversary after we left school. Government College Ikorodu is known for excellence and discipline. Way back then, the uniform was immaculate white. But recently, the government has modified the uniform, adding a blue, yellow strip to the collar.

“The Association has a mother body which comprises of Alumni sets from 1979 to date and also the United Kingdom branch which recently held her annual Founders day in UK” Oluwatoyin said

In their earnest explanation about the uniqueness of the 2001 Set, Olabiyitan said that this is a sect that met hard times during their last West African Examination Council (WAEC) exam period in school. According to him, a large percentage of the sect graduated with total failure in that particular exam, and that created panic among students. This result, according to him, was rejected and this prompted many of the students sit for another WAEC exam in other schools to prepare themselves for university studies.

Another representative Otunba Adebowale Adereti who is the newly elected Class Chairman mentioned via phone interview that with resilience, seriousness and perseverance, almost all the sect members have become reputable professionals in their fields of study including the Lagos State Commissioner for Finance, Dr. Rabiu Olowo who is also a member of the 2001 sect. But he however lamented that not all of them have made it in life as many have died.

Speaking about the contributions that the association have made to the school, Mrs Oluwatoyin Adenusi Hammed disclosed that there are numerous advantages of Alumni body, adding that the essence of instituting the Old Students association which comprises both the male and female is to make sure that the image of the school do not die.

“The Government College Ikorodu Old Students Association has contributed a lot in terms of educating the young lads by organizing the educative Symposium to reach out to them by improving their social wellbeing.

According to the first Elected Class Chairman Mr Uthman Sanusi, many sects have been doing one thing or the other to improve the life of students, teachers and staff in the school. We have also ensured that the class presents a befitting gift that everyone benefits from to seal our 20th Thanksgiving Anniversary.

In continuation of the class celebration, few of our former Teachers were also rewarded with gifts and cash presents. And these, we will continue to do every year to improve our togetherness, and to celebrate our Heros (Teachers)” Oluwatoyin concludes