The Digital and Online Broadcasters Association of Nigeria have welcomed the reforms introduced by Director-General of the National Broadcasting Commission, Balarabe Shehu Ilelah, in the sector.

According to a statement signed by its President, Uche Lucy, on Tuesday, the group said Ilelah’s antecedent in the broadcasting industry is already yielding dividends aplenty.

Recall that Ilelah took over from Prof Armstrong Idachaba who was in Acting capacity since February 2020 following the suspension of Mallam Is’haq Modibbo Kawu.

In barely six months on the job, Uche noted that the DG has sanitized the sector.

She, therefore, thanked President Buhari for appointing Ilelah and also creating a conducive atmosphere for him to thrive.

The group, however, urged all relevant stakeholders to extend their support to Ilelah-led NBC in their quest towards transforming the broadcasting sector.