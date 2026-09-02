Wike accuses Imo, Kwara govs of waging war against him

By Omeiza Ajayi

Federal Capital Territory FCT minister, Nyesom Wike, has accused the governors of Imo and Kwara states – Senator Hope Uzodinma and Alhaji Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq – of working against him, alleging that both men have failed to reciprocate the political support he claims to have extended to them in the past.

Speaking during a media chat in Port Harcourt, Rivers State capital, which was monitored by our correspondent in Abuja on Wednesday, Wike said the Kwara State Governor has been at the forefront of a campaign against him, adding that he has personally confronted the governor over the matter. “Take for example, Kwara, he has been the one championing this campaign against me everywhere. Yes, I have confronted him too. I don’t talk about what I cannot defend”, he said.

According to him, the Kwara governor had accused him of sponsoring candidates against his own preferred choices in the state, adding that the governor ought to be grateful to him for offering a platform to aggrieved APC bigwigs who ditched the party for his own Peoples Democratic Party PDP rather than going to pitch a tent with the anti-Bola Tinubu coalition.

The minister also referenced a strained relationship with the Imo State Governor, recalling that the governor once declined to support him. “Governor Hope, he knows the support I give to him,” he said.

Wike insisted that despite these grievances, his focus remains on delivering President Bola Tinubu’s re-election, and that he would not allow personal disputes with the governors to distract from that goal.

The minister maintained that he has never concealed his political intentions and challenged those alleging he was working against the interests of All Progressives Congress APC governors to state clearly what support they had extended to him in his own political battles.

“Any Nigerian who knows me know that I have never hidden my intention,” he said.