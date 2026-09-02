Controlling roaming cows in Abuja not our responsibility – Police

Iniedu

The Nigeria Police Force has said it is not responsible for controlling roaming cattle in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, stating that its intervention would only become necessary when the animals are linked to an offence.

The police spokesperson, CSP Ani Iniedu, made this known on Tuesday during a joint security spokespersons’ briefing while responding to concerns over the increasing presence of cows on Abuja roads and other public spaces.

According to Iniedu, the responsibility for controlling animals, including cattle, lies with the relevant environmental authorities.

“The responsibility for the control of animals is the Ministry or Department of the Environment. Where we come in is if the cow has committed an offence or the cow is involved in the destruction of your property or trespassing your property.

“If that is the case, it is reported to the nearest police station,” he said.

He added that the police would investigate any formal complaint involving offences allegedly committed by roaming cattle.

“We will commence investigation immediately. That is if a complaint was made. If it is going out to look for cows, it is not one of our responsibilities,” Iniedu stated.

The clarification followed growing concerns over cattle roaming freely on major roads and in other parts of Abuja, with residents raising fears about traffic disruptions, public safety and possible damage to property.

Meanwhile, the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, had earlier declined to comment extensively on the issue, saying it was connected to national security.

Wike said, “I have the capacity to deal with cow grazing in Abuja, but I won’t talk about it because it’s national security. Go to the NSA and the DSS DG. You know why I can’t touch it.”