5 longest rivers in Africa

Nile River

By Okafor Mmesoma

Africa is home to some of the world’s longest and most important rivers. These waterways stretch across several countries, supporting agriculture, fishing, transportation, hydropower generation and millions of communities.

The five longest are the Nile River (about 6,650 km), Congo River (4,700 km), Niger River (4,180 km), Zambezi River (2,574 km), and Ubangi-Uele River system (about 2,270 km). River lengths can vary slightly between sources depending on how the river’s headwaters are measured.

Here are key facts about each of the five longest rivers in Africa:

1. Nile River – 6,650 km

The Nile is the longest river in Africa and is commonly recognised as the longest river in the world. It flows northwards through northeastern Africa before emptying into the Mediterranean Sea in Egypt.

The river’s basin extends across 11 countries, including Uganda, South Sudan, Sudan and Egypt, as well as Ethiopia, Tanzania, Kenya, Rwanda, Burundi, the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Eritrea.

The Nile is formed by two major tributaries, the White Nile and Blue Nile, which meet in Khartoum, Sudan. The river has supported agriculture and human settlement for thousands of years, particularly in Egypt, where ancient civilisation developed around its waters.

2. Congo River – 4,700 km

The Congo is Africa’s second-longest river and one of the continent’s most powerful waterways. Its river system stretches across central Africa, with the main river flowing through the Democratic Republic of the Congo and forming sections of the border with the Republic of the Congo before reaching the Atlantic Ocean.

The Congo is particularly notable for the enormous volume of water it carries. It has the second-highest discharge of any river in the world, after the Amazon, and has the highest discharge of any river in Africa.

It is also the deepest river in the world, with measurements in the Lower Congo exceeding 220 metres.

3. Niger River – 4,180 km

The Niger River is the third-longest in Africa and one of the most important waterways in West Africa.

It rises in Guinea and flows through Mali, Niger and Benin before entering Nigeria, where it joins the Benue River and eventually empties into the Gulf of Guinea through the Niger Delta.

The river has an unusual curved or boomerang-like course, travelling inland before turning southwards towards the Atlantic. It also creates the vast Inner Niger Delta in Mali, an important wetland that supports farming, fishing and livestock.

Major cities including Bamako, Niamey and Lokoja are located along or near the Niger River.

4. Zambezi River – 2,574 km

The Zambezi is the fourth-longest river in Africa and one of the continent’s most important sources of water and hydroelectric power.

It flows through or along several countries in southern Africa, including Zambia, Angola, Namibia, Botswana, Zimbabwe and Mozambique, before reaching the Indian Ocean.

One of its most famous features is Victoria Falls, on the border between Zambia and Zimbabwe. The river is also home to major hydroelectric projects, including the Kariba Dam, which has power stations on both the Zambian and Zimbabwean sides.

The Zambezi supports fishing, agriculture, tourism and transportation across the region.

5. Ubangi-Uele River System – 2,270 km

The Ubangi-Uele is a major river system in central Africa and one of the principal tributary systems of the Congo.

The Uele River rises in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and joins the Mbomou River to form the Ubangi. The Ubangi then flows through the Central African Republic and along parts of the border between the Democratic Republic of the Congo and the Republic of the Congo before joining the Congo River.

The river system is important to communities across Central Africa, providing water for households and agriculture while also supporting fishing and transportation.

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