Worker jailed after smashing boss’ home, car over wage dispute

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A 27-year-old worker, Lucasz Dabrowski, has been jailed for 17 months after vandalising his employer’s Grade II-listed home and car during a dispute over his wages.

Dabrowski reportedly went on a destructive spree at the home of his former boss, Abrar Mohammed, using a traffic cone and claw hammer to smash windows and damage the property.

Footage of the incident showed Dabrowski breaking the front bay windows before entering the house, where he continued the attack by throwing a traffic cone through another window.

He later returned outside and attacked Mohammed’s Hyundai i800, smashing its rear windows and leaving broken glass scattered across the road.

The incident, which occurred on May 4, resulted in about £14,000 worth of damage.

Dabrowski pleaded guilty to two counts of criminal damage and one count of burglary. He also admitted assaulting a police officer by spitting at the officer following his arrest.

Canterbury Crown Court heard that Dabrowski carried out the attack after money was deducted from his wages.

The court was told that Dabrowski believed Mohammed, who had allowed him to stay at the property, had exploited him.

The May 4 incident was reportedly not the first time Dabrowski had targeted his former employer.

Police had been called to the property just three days earlier, on May 1, after reports that windows were being smashed from inside the house.

Dabrowski reportedly caused about £5,000 worth of damage during that incident, with officers eventually having to negotiate with him while he stood on scaffolding outside the property.

After being arrested and released on bail, he returned three days later and launched another attack, causing further damage to the house and car.

The court subsequently sentenced him to 17 months in prison and imposed a two-year restraining order preventing him from contacting Mohammed.