By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Bandits have finally killed Rev. Dauda Bature, Pastor of ECWA Church Nariya, Kaduna State who was kidnapped in his farm.

Rev. Joseph John Hayab, Vice President, Northern states and Abuja of the Christian Association of Nigeria ( CAN), had told journalists that late Rev. Dauda Bature was kidnapped on the 8th of November, 2021 by the bandits while he was on his farm, not far from the Rigasa Train station in Kaduna state.

The bandits later demanded for ransom and Rev. Dauda’s wife took the ransom and delivered to the bandits.

“They kidnapped her ,too,” Hayab said. On the 18th of November, the bandits released the wife and few days later, killed the husband.

Rev. Joseph John Hayab who is also the Chairman of CAN in Kaduna state ,appealed to the security agents to double their efforts in the protection of lives and property, insisting that collecting ransom and going ahead to kill the victim, is an inhuman act that must be condemned.

Meanwhile, residents of a Kaduna community had to run for their lives as security agents and Invading bandits were engaged in a gun duel ,leading to shooting of a pregnant woman.

The pregnant woman was rushed to an undisclosed hospital.

Journalists are still waiting for reaction from the police. The security agents ,according to locals, “repelled the rampaging hoard of bandits that attempted to invade the community in the early hours of Saturday morning, December 11, 2021.”

“The loud shots of different types of firearms rented the air from past 12 midnight to almost 3am.Three persons who were abducted from the community were later freed after military and JTF engaged them in gunfire.”

“A woman among the freed was however, wounded by a gunshot. She is said to have been taken to an undisclosed hospital.”

“Thousands of residents, including men, women and children took to the streets, with some just covered by their under wears.”

“A residence was seen up in flames at about the same time, the bandits dug a hole through the fence, gained access and set the house ablaze before they fled.”

The community has been relatively safe, with an isolated incident of kidnapping recorded almost two years ago in December 2021, when a returnee from the United States was abducted alongside two of his brothers.

Meanwhile, sources said at about same time, a mother and two of her children were suspected to have been abducted from Oil Village, which shares boundary with Sabo GRA.

A day earlier, in the early hours of Friday, sources said a security operative alongside his wife and baby were abducted in Ungwan Bulus, another community bordering Sabo GRA from the western axis.

Normalcy has returned to the Sabo GRA as people were seen pursuing their legitimate businesses, even as stern looking combat ready security agents continued to patrol the area.

Vanguard News Nigeria