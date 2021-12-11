.

…’ Impunity, tired rhetorics are PDP’s hallmarks’

Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

The ruling All Progressives Congress APC has lashed out at the new leadership of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party PDP led by Dr Iyiorcha Ayu, saying his tenure appears to be an extension of the calamitous and lacklustre administration of his immediate predecessor, Chief Uche Secondus.

APC in a statement by its National Secretary, Sen. John James Akpanudoedehe on Saturday in Abuja was reacting to statements credited to Dr Ayu in which he served the APC a quit notice and lampooned it for taking the country downhills.

Ayu had said: “In the last six years, the APC-led government has mismanaged our diversity; divided the country along regional and religious lines. It has exacerbated religious tensions in the country”.

However, APC in its reaction said the newly-inaugurated leadership of the opposition PDP “has shown early signs that it is not different from the immediate-past and sacked leadership of the failed opposition party”.

APC said going by the utterances and direction of the new PDP leadership, any hope of a refocused opposition party expected to atone for misdeeds against the country when it was in government for 16 years and as a failed opposition party following its sack in 2015 has now been quickly dashed.

Part of the statement reads; “Clearly, the PDP’s sole intent is power grabbing by any means, ignoring the need for genuine restitution, return of stolen public funds and assets still in possession of politically exposed persons during its 16-year administration and ultimately providing a truly viable and credible opposition our democracy needs to thrive.

“The PDP’s new leadership must prove to Nigerians that it is willing and ready to discard its penchant for impunity by submitting to the new democratic environment entrenched by the President Muhammadu Buhari-led APC government where votes count and the will of the people prevails in all electoral contests.

“This is the task before the new Senator Iyorchia Ayu-led PDP. Not empty and tired rhetorics of 2023 handover notes.

“The sit-tight syndrome headlined by the PDP’s ill-fated third-term agenda has been discarded as an undemocratic template. President Muhammadu Buhari has assured Nigerians and the international community of free and fair elections in 2023, even as he pledged peaceful transfer of power. That is the stuff of true progressives and statesmanship.

“The priority of this administration has been clearing the national rot left behind by the PDP’s shambolic handling of insecurity in its early days, its financial heist under the guise of procuring military weapons, fuel subsidy rackets, diverted loans, voodoo economics, abuse of public institutions and electoral fraud.

“Despite obvious challenges on the path, the President Muhammadu Buhari government is successfully clearing the rot and returning the country to its deserved place. This includes continuous electoral reforms and non-interference in the functions of INEC; institutional reforms which have ensured financial autonomy for local government councils; financial autonomy of state legislatures and judiciaries; assenting the long-delayed Petroleum Industry Act (PIA); infrastructure revolution in road, rail and air transportation; implementing social investments programmes thereby financially empowering millions, particularly poor Nigerians, among others.

“The hugely-successful economic diversification drive of the President Buhari government has released the creative energies of citizens and boosted agricultural productivity. Also, this government’s diversification policies has led to the massive growth of the non-oil sector, spurring Nigeria’s highest growth in the last 7 years.

“Record investments in the Armed Forces and other security services have equipped, raised their morale and enabled them to effectively secure our lives and properties. The old system where impunity and corruption were pervasive is no longer the norm.

“We thank well-meaning Nigerians for their continued support for the APC and rejection of the PDP for its disastrous administration as the then ruling party”.

Vanguard News Nigeria