APC national caucus member, Nkire, kicks against direct primaries

Chief Sam Nkire

*Says it’s expensive, cumbersome, subjects parties to excessive legislation and control

By Levinus Nwabughiogu, ABUJA

A member of the National Caucus of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, Chief Sam Nkire, yesterday, faulted the idea of adopting direct primaries for political parties.

He said in a statement, yesterday, “It is wrong to force political parties to adopt direct primaries as the only method of choosing candidates for elections.

“My rejection of compulsory direct primaries is not only because it is expensive and cumbersome to actualise but also subjects the political parties to excessive legislation and control.

“The legislative branch of government should be cautioned against the temptation of taking away the rights of political parties to choose their modus operandi in the course of carrying out their rightful duties.

“Direct primary should be a matter of choice and not compulsion.

“No reasonable party would want to field a candidate it considered incapable of winning an election, no matter the force of law,” Nkire.

The former National Chairman of defunct Progressive People’s Alliance, PPA, expressed confidence that constitutionally established institutions such as political parties should be able to make wise and justifiable decisions, regarding the candidates they chose for elections or be ready to face the rule of law, if they do otherwise.

Nkire, however, commended the National Assembly for choosing and legislating the transmission of election results electronically, in accordance with the norm in the modern world of today.

He also commended the judiciary for whipping in line, political parties which flout their rules and procedures of selecting candidates for elections, by handing down impeccable judgments meant to serve as a deterrent.

