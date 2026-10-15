Imo APC primaries: Group urges aspirants to resolve dispute

By Dennis Agbo

A political group, Democracy Alliance (DA), has urged aspirants seeking the All Progressives Congress (APC) tickets for Imo West and Imo North senatorial districts to resolve their differences through the party’s established channels ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The group also called on political actors involved in the dispute to avoid actions or statements that could heighten tensions and distract the party from preparations for the elections.

DA made its position known in a statement jointly signed by its Chairman, Dr Ejiro Ernest, and Secretary, Dare Adu, in reaction to the controversy surrounding the APC senatorial primaries in the two districts.

According to the statement made available to journalists on Wednesday, the group urged the aspirants to work towards resolving their differences and strengthening the party’s electoral preparations.

It also appealed to those involved in the dispute to avoid making unsubstantiated claims about the APC Deputy National Chairman (South), Dr Ben Nwoye.

The group said Nwoye was focused on his party responsibilities and efforts to mobilise support for President Bola Tinubu’s re-election bid and other APC candidates.

“Whatever is happening in Imo State is an internal party matter, and the name of the Deputy National Chairman (South), Dr Nwoye, should not be drawn into the dispute without a clear basis. The parties involved should seek ways to manage their differences,” the statement said.

Democracy Alliance urged aspirants in Imo West and Imo North to concentrate on party unity and mobilisation ahead of the 2027 elections.

“We are using this medium to call on the key actors in Imo West and North to resolve their differences and plan on how to deliver votes for the APC,” the statement added.

The group’s reaction followed a petition by the Justice and Democracy Network to the APC National Chairman, Prof Nentawe Yilwatda, alleging irregularities involving party and Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) documents relating to the senatorial primaries in Imo State.

The allegations have not been established as proven wrongdoing. The dispute has raised questions about the documents in question and the circumstances surrounding the primaries.

DA urged all parties to allow the relevant authorities to examine the issues and address them through appropriate procedures.

It said resolving the disagreement through established channels would help prevent the controversy from distracting the APC from its preparations for the 2027 general elections.