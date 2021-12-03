•As NPA tasks truckers to comply with directive

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

THE Lagos State Government, yesterday, announced plans to commence removal and clearance of trucks parked indiscriminately along Oshodi-Apapa Expressway, from today, December 3, 2021, as part of efforts to restore the free flow of traffic in the axis.

The Oshodi-Apapa Expressway by Mile-2 axis has been on daily lockdown recently, following the high influx of trucks inward ports area.

Addressing newsmen, Chairman, Lagos State Apapa Traffic Management and Enforcement Committee, Mr Toyin Fayinka, who is also Special Adviser to the Governor on Transportation, warned truckers, who parked indiscriminately along Oshodi-Apapa Expressway to vacate or have their trucks impounded anytime from Friday.

Fayinka said: “Sequel to the decision of NPA to start a new regime of empty container movement into Tin Can Island port via Pregate, all truckers are hereby notified that Lagos State Government, through the office of the Special Adviser on Transportation, will begin a clearance and sanitization operation on Friday, December 3, 2021, to achieve the objective of maintaining a free flow of vehicular activities along the Mile 2-Tin Can Island port Road.

“According to TTP, all empty containers’ booking will be disabled. We are, hereby, using this medium to appeal to all truckers who do not have a legitimate reason to be on the road to remove their trucks from the aforementioned road.

“It is also noteworthy to say that henceforth all Tin Can Island port bound trucks must move via Mile 2, to this extent, Lagos state will declare from fagbems to Tincan Island road as a no stopping, no parking and a tow zone, all truck plying that road must be in motion or risk getting towed.”

Earlier, the Nigeria Ports Authority, NPA, through TTP, had announced the temporary measures in current ports operations.

The TTP, in a statement by its management, said: “In line with NPA’s primary objective of decongesting the port axis, TTP has been mandated to disable booking of empty containers on E-call up system, called “Etò” for Tin-can Island Port bound trucks so as to ensure all empty containers already booked get to the various terminals.

“Please note that customers, who make bookings before the shutdown, will be able to access the parks and match their trucks. Sanitization of the roads will commence from December 3, 2021.

“Please be advised and comply with regulation based on the directives above so that we can achieve the common goal–hitch-free movement.

Vanguard News Nigeria