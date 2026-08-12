Importers incur excessive demurrage over empty container return delays – APFFLON

By Kafayat Kokumo

Importers using the Apapa and Tin Can Island ports are facing mounting financial losses as difficulties in returning empty containers continue to attract avoidable demurrage and detention charges, the Africa Association of Professional Freight Forwarders and Logistics of Nigeria (APFFLON) has said.

In a statement made available to Vanguard, APFFLON National President, Otunba Frank Ogunojemite, said many importers were unable to return empty containers within the stipulated period because shipping companies failed to provide adequate receiving facilities, forcing them to incur additional costs.

He accused the Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC) of persistently failing to provide sufficient facilities for the return of empty containers, creating bottlenecks that delay cargo movement, slow truck turnaround and worsen congestion around the Apapa port corridor.

Ogunojemite urged the Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy, the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), the Nigerian Shippers’ Council and the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) to investigate the situation and ensure that shipping companies comply with operational standards.

“It is unacceptable for a shipping company to continue issuing containers to importers without providing an efficient system for receiving the empty containers after use. This operational failure has become a major contributor to congestion at Apapa and is inflicting enormous financial hardship on importers, freight forwarders and transport operators,” he said.

He added: “Why should importers be punished financially for a problem created by the shipping company? This amounts to exploitation of Nigerian businesses and runs contrary to the principles of fair trade and ease of doing business being championed by the Federal Government.”

According to him, the problem persists despite ongoing government investments in road rehabilitation, port digitalisation and other reforms aimed at reducing cargo dwell time and the cost of doing business.