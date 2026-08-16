Obasanjo leads senior citizens on walk in Abeokuta

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo on Saturday led about 100 members of the elderly under the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library OOPL Senior Citizens Club in Abeokuta, Ogun State, on a 2.5km walk as part of the keep-fit programme of the club.

In a release by his Special Assistant on Media, Kehinde Akinyemi, which was made available to newsmen on Sunday, Obasanjo emphasised the need for regular exercise as part of measures to ensure better living conditions as they grow older.

He described the walk as both an awareness campaign and an encouragement for senior citizens to stay active.

According to the former President, “The essence of this, you can see that they are senior citizens; they are young Papas and Mamas. Normally, you can only be a member of the club unless you are 70 and above and I am just getting to that age.

“The Alake and paramount ruler of Egbaland is our Patron. I am a member of the club and the idea is to show and to encourage and to let people know that in growing old, exercise is a vital element to make sure that you grow old gracefully, graciously and in a way that even when you are old, you are still able to live the way you should live.

“It is an exercise and encouragement and as advice for people, you can see this is Mama and Baba. This Baba is 90 (pointing) and as you can see him looking (shemu shemu) fit, fit.”

The President of the Club, Group Captain Ayobamiji Erinfolami (rtd) gave kudos to the former Nigerian leader for demonstration of commitment and leading by example.

Also, close aide to the former President, Elder Udo Umoren, described the walk as “the needed tonic to keep us going and as rightly said by him, keeping us graciously and gracefully. We shall continue to appreciate him for this kind of motivation and encouragement as we continue to grow into our old age.”