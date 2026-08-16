Dickson congratulates Adeleke, urges opponents to work with him

Dickson

By Henry Umoru

National Leader of the Nigeria Democratic Congress, Senator Seriake Dickson, has congratulated Osun State Governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke, on his victory in the state governorship election.

Reacting to the result, the former Governor of Bayelsa State, in a statement released on Sunday, described the victory as significant not only for Adeleke and the people of Osun State but also for Nigeria’s democracy.

According to him, the outcome was a powerful reminder that, even in an increasingly challenging political environment, the people could still assert their democratic will through the ballot.

Dickson commended the people of Osun State for standing firm in defence of their democratic choice and called on all those who contested the election and emerged on the losing side to join hands with Adeleke in the spirit of sportsmanship.

He said, “I warmly congratulate the Governor of Osun State, His Excellency Senator Ademola Adeleke, on his victory in the Osun State Governorship Election.

“This victory is significant not only for Governor Adeleke and the people of Osun State, but also for our democracy. It is a powerful reminder that, even in an increasingly challenging political environment, the people can still assert their democratic will through the ballot.

“I commend the people of Osun State for standing firm in defence of their democratic choice and call on all those who contested the election and emerged on the losing side to join hands with the Governor in the spirit of sportsmanship and work for the peace and development of Osun State.”

Adeleke, who contested on the platform of the Accord Party, polled 511,067 votes to defeat his closest rival, the All Progressives Congress candidate, Bola Oyebamiji, who scored 444,815 votes.

The governor won with a margin of 66,252 votes, securing victory in 19 of the state’s 30 local government areas, while Oyebamiji won 11 LGAs.