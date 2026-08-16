‘We want to win more trophies’ – Arsenal’s Odegaard warns teams

Arsenal’s Norwegian midfielder #08 Martin Odegaard (L) celebrates with Arsenal’s German midfielder #29 Kai Havertz (R) after scoring their third goal during the English FA Community Shield football match between Arsenal and Manchester City at The Principality Stadium, in Cardiff, south Wales on August 16, 2026. (Photo by Adrian DENNIS / AFP)

Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard has warned the club’s rivals that the Gunners are hungry for more silverware after beginning the new season with a convincing 3-0 victory over Manchester City in the Community Shield.

Arsenal produced an impressive performance at Wembley on Sunday to claim the traditional season curtain-raiser and add another trophy to their cabinet.

Speaking after the victory, Odegaard said the team’s performance showed they are serious about challenging for more honours in the new campaign.

“You see our level today. We showed that we’re serious, we want to do it again,” Odegaard said.

“There’s more trophies to go for and that’s the aim.”

The Norwegian midfielder stressed that Arsenal’s ambition goes beyond the Community Shield, with the club targeting further success across the competitions they will contest this season.

The victory over Manchester City will provide Mikel Arteta’s side with an early confidence boost ahead of the Premier League campaign.

Arsenal will now turn their attention to the new season, with Odegaard making it clear that the Community Shield is only the beginning of the club’s pursuit of silverware.

Vanguard News