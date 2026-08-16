Afenifere to Adeleke: This mandate is a covenant, not trophy

File: Governor Ademola Adeleke

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

The Pan-Yoruba socio-political group, Afenifere, has congratulated Governor Ademola Adeleke on his re-election, saying the verdict of the people of Osun “must be respected without equivocation and their mandate regarded as sacrosanct.

In a statement by its National Organising Secretary, Abagun Kole Omololu, the group also felicitated the people of Osun for their “steadfast commitment to democracy and peaceful exercise of their franchise.”

Omololu urged Adeleke to receive the renewed mandate “with humility and an abiding sense of responsibility.”

“The mandate is not a political trophy, but a solemn covenant with the entire people of Osun State.

“He must therefore govern with fairness, inclusiveness and fidelity to the public good, transcending partisan considerations in the larger interest of the State,_” he said.

Afenifere particularly commended President Bola Tinubu for calling to congratulate Adeleke “before the formal declaration of the result by INEC.

“This gesture is especially commendable because the candidate of the President’s own political party was defeated.

“At a time when electoral contests can degenerate into rancour, the President’s action constitutes a refreshing manifestation of democratic maturity,” the statement read.

The group said the President’s action shows that “partisan competition should never eclipse the national interest, and that the President, irrespective of political allegiance, must remain a father to all Nigerians.”

Afenifere described it as “a salutary example for political leaders across the country” and said “electoral contests should end with the graceful acceptance of the people’s verdict, rather than descend into vendetta or institutional hostility.”

“Political fortunes are transient; democratic institutions and national cohesion must endure,” Omololu added.

The group also saluted the people of Osun “for their democratic vigilance” and wished Adeleke “wisdom, courage and sagacity as he continues to discharge the weighty responsibility entrusted to him.”