Aity Dennis

Multiple award-winning gospel artiste, Aity Dennis, has hit the ground running with another classy video, Iberedem Mmi (My Ebenezer) . The video, which should update the taste of the most cultivated viewers, gives expression to Aity ‘s grand portraiture of God’s exceeding love, grace and mercies.

The production, directed by Edibren and King Baseda, takes in colourful scenes from various locations in the artiste’s home State, Akwa Ibom. The vocals are complemented with pulsating acoustics, classy contemporary and cultural choreography and drama.

The presentation of the video of Iberedem Mmi was the highlight of the 10th anniversary celebration of Aity’s annual concert “Unstoppable Praise Concert” , held penultimate Sunday at The Megalife Centre of Sure Word Assembly, Okota, Lagos.

The audio version of Iberedem Mmi (My Ebenezer), released in the US in July to mark Aity ‘s birthday, was presented to the Akwa Ibom and Nigerian audience in September, in good time to generate praise to God for the creation of Akwa Ibom State and Nigeria’s Independence.