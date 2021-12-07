7 suspected serial ritual killers arrested in Ogun State

I scout, kill unsuspecting victims, suspect reveals

By Esther Onyegbula

A member of a seven-man ritual killer syndicate, Lekan Oladipupo who is currently being investigated by operatives of the Ogun State Police Command, has revealed that he is responsible for scouting and killing unsuspecting victims.

According to Lekan Oladipupo who was arrested alongside six others, “my role is to look for victims, usually in the bush around Mawuko area in Ogun State. I use my dane gun to shoot the victim to death before contacting a member of the gang Sulaiman Aremu, who will butcher the corpse of the victim and remove vital parts which we sell to our standby customers.”

The suspects were arrested following a report lodged at Bode Olude Divisional Headquarters by Abraham Okosun, who reported that he visited his brother Sunday Okosun at Agbara village via Mawuko Abeokuta, only to discover that his brother has been brutally murdered by unknown persons and his remains had been dismembered.

Sequel to the report, the DPO Bode Olude Division, DSP Durojaye Rotimi, who visited the scene with his crack detectives, embarked on an intelligence-based investigation to unravel those behind the dastardly act.

Acting on credible information, the detectives traced and apprehended Lekan Oladipupo, who on interrogation confessed been the actual person who shot and killed the deceased with his danegun. His confession led to the arrest of the other six suspects

identified as: Sulaiman Aremu, 30 years of Imala Elega Abeokuta, Ifayemi Madru, 24 years of Sotan village, Shittu Saheed, 38 years of Alarugbo village, Samod Sulaiman 35 years of Sotan village, Akanji Moruf, 23, years of Alabata village and Tajudeen Adekunle, 36 years of Sapon Abeokuta.

Vanguard learned that the human parts buyers are; Ifayemi Badru who bought the heart, hands, and other parts of the body, Shittu Saheed bought the head, Akanji Moruf bought the heart of another of their victims while Tajudeen Adekunle bought the head.

The suspects confessed to have killed not less than four persons in similar circumstances and that their bodies parts were used for money-making rituals. They also informed the police that they have code names for each human part whenever they want to request it from their butcher man. For example, they normally referred to the human head as a ball, the heart as a transformer, while the hands are codenamed as fans.

Confirming their arrest, the Spokesperson Ogun State Police Command DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi said during interrogation, each of the suspects narrated their respective roles in the gruesome murder of the deceased and others who have been killed in similar circumstances. The gun and cutlass they used for the dastardly act have been recovered.”

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, CP Lanre Bankole, who described the incident as the height of man inhumanity to man, has ordered that the suspects be transferred to the homicide section of the state criminal investigation and intelligence department, for discreet investigation with the view to charging them to court as soon as possible.”

