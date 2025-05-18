Police arrest 2 suspected kidnappers in Taraba, rescue 7 kidnapped victims in Niger

…Recover 500 Rounds of Ammunition in Plateau

By Kingsley Omonobi

ABUJA – The Force Headquarters announced on Sunday that operatives of the Niger State Police Command, in collaboration with local security teams, successfully rescued seven kidnapped victims after a gunfight with suspected bandits in Mashegu Local Government Area.

According to the Force Public Relations Officer, ACP Muyiwa Adejobi, the rescue operation followed a coordinated effort based on credible intelligence. He stated, “A group of suspected kidnappers invaded Tungan-Boka and Masaha villages in Mashegu LGA, kidnapping seven persons. Operatives mobilized, trailed the kidnappers to a forest in Tungan-Boka, and engaged them in a gun duel. The suspects were overpowered, and the victims were rescued unhurt.”

In a separate operation in Plateau State, police operatives attached to the state command raided a criminal hideout along Bauchi Road in Jos North Local Government Area. During the raid, an abandoned ash-colored Golf Wagon was recovered. A search of the vehicle led to the discovery of 500 rounds of 7.65mm live ammunition.

Adejobi noted that the ammunition recovery is linked to an ongoing investigation into a homicide case reported on May 3, 2025, where an unidentified individual was killed. Efforts are being made to track and apprehend the perpetrators.

In Taraba State, police operatives, acting on credible intelligence, trailed a gang of suspected kidnappers. One of the suspects, identified as Lookman Tanko, was arrested during the confrontation. Recovered from him were:

One AK-47 rifle

One pump-action shotgun

One long gun

Additionally, detectives from the Force Intelligence Department’s Intelligence Response Team (FID IRT) apprehended Peter Apai, a 45-year-old man from Mubai District, Ardo Kola LGA, Taraba State. The arrest followed intelligence reports on kidnapping and illegal arms possession. Items recovered included:

One AK-47 rifle

One pump-action shotgun

One AK-47 magazine

Both suspects are currently in custody and are undergoing investigation. They are expected to be charged to court upon the conclusion of the investigation.

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, commended the bravery and dedication of the officers involved, urging them to remain committed to dismantling criminal networks across the country.

He also encouraged citizens to provide relevant information that could aid ongoing investigations, stressing that public collaboration is essential for community safety and security.