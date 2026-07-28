Hostel collapse: Oko Poly students accuse landlords of ignoring safety warnings

By Vincent Ujumadu

Students of the Federal Polytechnic, Oko, Anambra State, have accused owners and managers of private hostels of ignoring repeated complaints about structural defects, following the collapse of a three-storey building that accommodated students and other residents.

Some students who spoke after the incident alleged that the landlord and caretaker of the collapsed building failed to address concerns raised by occupants before the structure gave way.

One female student, who said she was away when the building collapsed, alleged that management of the hostel paid more attention to rent collection than maintenance.

According to her, complaints about cracks and other defects in the building were allegedly ignored, while students who defaulted on rent payments were locked out of their rooms.

She further alleged that some students were denied access to their rooms and study materials during examination periods because of unpaid rent.

The student also expressed concern over the condition of several hostels in Oko and neighbouring Amaokpala, urging relevant authorities to inspect the buildings to prevent similar incidents.

Another female student claimed she had previously reported a structural defect in the building to the caretaker but alleged that no action was taken.

She called on the authorities to investigate the incident and ensure accountability, while expressing concern for victims who lost property and personal documents in the collapse.

No student died — Polytechnic

Meanwhile, the management of the Federal Polytechnic, Oko, has dismissed reports that any of its students died or remained trapped in the collapsed building.

The institution’s Public Relations Officer, Dr. Oguegbu Celestine Udoka, said the affected structure is a privately owned lodge located in Amaokpala, a neighbouring community to Oko, and accommodates both students and non-students.

He explained that the incident occurred after the institution had concluded its second-semester examinations, with many students already having vacated their hostels for the academic break.

According to him, no student of the Polytechnic had been confirmed dead as of the time the statement was issued.

The Rector of the institution, Dr. Chioma Irene Awuzie, visited the scene to assess the situation and ascertain the welfare of students who might have been affected.



She was accompanied by the President of the Students’ Union Government, Comrade Anuluonye Ifechukwu Joseph, the Public Relations Officer, the Dean of Students’ Affairs, the Chief Security Officer and other officials of the institution.

Also present at the scene were the Anambra State Commissioner for Works, Architect Okey Ezeobi, and the Commissioner for Health, Dr. Afam Ben Obidike, who monitored the rescue operation and assessed the situation.

The Polytechnic said several occupants had been rescued and taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, while rescue workers continued searching for about two persons believed to be trapped beneath the rubble.

The institution maintained that the individuals believed to be trapped were not students of the Polytechnic.