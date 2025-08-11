Police arrest suspected kidnapper, nab two others for conspiracy, self-kidnap in Niger State

By Wole Mosadomi, Minna

The Niger State Police Command has arrested a suspected kidnapper, Mohammed Rabiu, at Barkin-Sale in Minna, the state capital, and apprehended two others for alleged conspiracy and self-kidnap.

Rabiu, from Lambata in Gurara Local Government Area, was arrested following a direct complaint at the Kpakungu Divisional Police Station. He was allegedly part of a gang that invaded Dagwi village, near Beji, in 2023, abducting a 10-year-old boy.

Police said the gang collected ₦300,000, a carton of energy drinks, packets of cigarettes, foodstuffs, and recharge cards before releasing the victim.

Nemesis caught up with Rabiu on Saturday, August 2, when the victim’s father sighted and identified him in Barkin-Sale. According to Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) SP Wasiu Abiodun, the suspect confessed to the crime during interrogation and named his accomplices as Mahmuda, Aminu, Ibrahim, Yellow, Muazu, and Lago.

Rabiu also admitted to killing a farmer in 2023 and revealed that their victims were usually taken to Washa Forest, via Beji, for further decisions.

In a separate case, police arrested two suspects for conspiring to stage a self-kidnap. On Monday, August 4, Maje Division received a report from a woman who claimed her 18-year-old son, Moses Amarks, a student of the College of Health, Kwamba Suleja, had been abducted. The alleged kidnappers demanded ₦50 million for his release.

Preliminary investigations led to the arrest of Emmanuel Moses, 22, of Gidan-Mangoro, Karshi, Abuja, the last person seen with Amarks. The victim was later traced to Zuba Motor Park, Abuja, and rescued at about 4 a.m. the following day.

Police said Amarks confessed to conspiring with Emmanuel to fake his kidnap in a bid to extort money from his mother. They reportedly stayed in Karji Village, Sabon-Tasha, Kaduna State, with the help of Amarks’ brother, Jetro, who provided accommodation for six days.

When the ransom failed to materialise, Amarks resurfaced from Kaduna but was arrested by the police. The PPRO said efforts are ongoing to trace and arrest Jetro.