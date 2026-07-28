Tems and Ayra Starr feature in ‘Children of Blood and Bone’

Temilade Openiyi, popularly known as Tems, has her hit single, ‘Me & U’, featured in the first official teaser for the Hollywood fantasy film, Children of Blood & Bone.

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Oyinkansola Aderibigbe, popularly known as Ayra Starr, also appeared in the teaser, marking her Hollywood acting debut.

The behind-the-scenes teaser, shared on Monday by director Gina Prince-Bythewood on her Instagram page @gpbmadeit, features scenes from the film’s production, including costume preparations, action sequences and brief appearances by cast members

Its caption reads: “So excited to share a peek behind the scenes of our incredible journey to Orisha. CHILDREN OF BLOOD AND BONE TRAILER drops TOMORROW! And in theaters Jan 15!”

Tems’ Me & U soundtracks the teaser, while Ayra Starr appears briefly alongside other cast members in the Paramount Pictures adaptation of Tomi Adeyemi’s bestselling novel.

The film stars Viola Davis, Idris Elba, Cynthia Erivo, Damson Idris, Thuso Mbedu, Lashana Lynch, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Amandla Stenberg and Ayra Starr.

The plot follows Zélie Adebola as she seeks to restore magic to her people after it was violently taken from them, in a world inspired by West African mythology

The plot follows Adebola, a young woman who seeks to restore magic to the West African-inspired kingdom of Orïsha after it was violently taken from its people.

Children of Blood & Bone is based on Tomi Adeyemi’s 2018 novel, the first book in the Legacy of Orïsha series.

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