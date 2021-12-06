.

By Dennis Agbo

The Ebonyi state chapter of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, has said that it will swim and sink with Anyim Pius Anyim in his quest for Nigeria Presidency.

Chairman of PDP in the state, Mr. Tochuku Okorie said that Ebonyi state was Lucky and proud to have Anyim as a citizen of the state.

According to him: “Anyim is one Nigerian who is eminently qualified on his own irrespective of his state of origin to steer the current rudderless ship of Nigeria into a successful anchor.”

Okorie stated that the resolution of the Working Committee of the party to stand with Anyim was not just because he hails from Ebonyi state, but because his pedigree is unassailable, noting that his past is an elegant testimony of what his future holds for Nigeria.

The Chairman recalled that at anytime Nigeria was in a perilous condition as it presently is, Anyim had always come to the country’s rescue.

According to him, marketing Anyim to Nigerians is very easy because he had rescued Nigeria in the past when the country was faced with similar challenges.

He quickly recalled the prominent roles Anyim played to stabilise the national Assembly when its Senate was in dilemma of peels and when he again persuade the National Assembly to adopt the famous doctrine of Necessity that resolved the then political logjam during President Yar’Adua’s death.

The chairman further disclosed that the state PDP decided to reach out to other states executives of the party throughout the federation to woo and persuade them in order to draw more support for Anyim.

The party, he said, also resolved to appeal and persuade the national working committee and national executive committee of the party to consider seriously the zoning of its presidency to South East.