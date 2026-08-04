NIWA intensifies waterways safety campaign as floods threaten communities

By Providence Ayanfeoluwa

The National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA) has intensified its marine safety and environmental protection campaign across waterfront communities in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) as rising water levels during the peak of the raining season heighten the risk of accidents and pollution.

The Abuja Area/Liaison Office of the Authority took the campaign to Abaji Area Council, where residents were sensitised on safe navigation practices and environmental protection.

Speaking at the event, the Area Manager, Hajia Aisha Eri, commended the host communities for their cooperation and reaffirmed NIWA’s commitment to safeguarding inland waterways and protecting the lives and livelihoods of people who depend on them.

She urged residents, boat operators and community leaders to adhere strictly to safety regulations and environmental best practices to reduce accidents during the rainy season.

The Emir of Kwali, AlhajiAdamuAguma, praised NIWA for the initiative and pledged the support of traditional institutions in ensuring compliance with waterways safety regulations.

The sensitisation exercise forms part of a nationwide directive by the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, AdegboyegaOyetola, mandating regular engagement with littoral communities on waterways safety and environmental protection.

Acting Managing Director of NIWA, Alhaji Umar Yusuf Girei, has directed all Area Offices to accord the campaign top priority as part of efforts to reduce boat mishaps and preserve the nation’s inland waterways.