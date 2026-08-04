Tinubu deserves praise, not condemnation for reforms — Shettima

FILE PHOTO: Vice President Shettima met with President Tinubu at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Friday, July 10, 2026.

Vice-President Kashim Shettima has defended President Bola Tinubu’s economic reforms, saying the administration deserves commendation rather than condemnation for policies aimed at repositioning the country’s economy.

Shettima made the remarks on Monday while speaking at the Delta State Economic and Investment Summit in Asaba, where he argued that the reforms had begun yielding positive results, particularly in attracting investment and strengthening Nigeria’s external reserves.

According to the vice-president, the country inherited severe economic challenges but has since witnessed notable improvements under the Tinubu administration.

“Professor Soludo, you have done a lot of things for the federal government, especially in informing Nigerians where we were coming from — from reserves of $3 billion,” Shettima said.

“When we were experiencing capital plight and scarcity, now we are experiencing capital inflows.

“Our foreign reserves have gone up to over $52 billion and counting in a turbulent world. Even the president deserves commendation and not condemnation.”

Shettima also praised the Governor of Anambra State, Chukwuma Soludo, for publicly supporting the administration’s reform agenda, recalling that the former Central Bank of Nigeria governor had taken an unpopular position during the 2023 electioneering period.

He said Soludo had “defied the direction of the wind” by insisting that the presidential election would not be won through “blackmail and intimidation” but through “grassroot support.”

The vice-president further assured investors that the Federal Government remains committed to creating an enabling environment for businesses by working closely with state governments to eliminate obstacles to investment and enterprise.