AMATO warn truckers over rickety, unsafe trucks

By Godwin Oritse

The Association of Maritime Truck Owners (AMATO) has warned truckers against deploying rickety trucks without the necessary safety features, stressing that compliance with prescribed safety standards is essential for safe and efficient truck operations.

In a statement, AMATO President, Remi Ogungbemi, said the association had observed that some trucks operating within the maritime industry were being deployed without essential safety features, including functional headlamps, rear lights and reflective tapes.

Ogungbemi stated that this safety features may seem like minor items, but they are critical road safety requirements. In the event of a truck breakdown or emergency at night, reflective tapes and properly functioning lights help to alert other road users to the presence of a moving or stationary truck, thereby preventing avoidable accidents and saving lives.

He said: “All truck owners, fleet managers, and drivers are therefore strongly advised to ensure that these safety features are installed and fully functional before any truck is deployed for operations. Compliance with these basic safety requirements will significantly enhance road safety, protect lives and property, and safeguard valuable investments.

“Let us all remain committed to maintaining the highest standards of safety, professionalism, and compliance within the maritime haulage industry.

“Safety is not optional; it is a responsibility we all owe to ourselves, our families, and every road user. I urge every maritime truck owner and driver to ensure that their trucks are equipped with functional headlamps, rear lights, and reflective tapes before embarking on any journey. Let us work together to eliminate preventable accidents and uphold the image of professionalism in the maritime haulage industry.”