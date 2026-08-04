FCCPC seeks uniform consumer protection as states open electricity markets

By Progress Godfrey

The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) has called for stronger collaboration among electricity sector regulators to ensure uniform consumer protection and regulatory certainty.

The call comes at the backdrop of decentralization of electricity and establishment of electricity markets at sub-national levels along with creation of regulatory systems by state governments.

Executive Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the FCCPC, Mr. Tunji Bello, said the implementation of the Electricity Act, 2023, had fundamentally restructured Nigeria’s electricity sector by empowering states to establish electricity regulatory commissions and oversee intrastate electricity markets.

Speaking at a Stakeholder Engagement on Consumer Protection and Regulatory Cooperation in Nigeria’s Electricity Sector in Abuja, Bello said the evolving regulatory landscape required greater coordination among the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission, the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC), the Nigerian Electricity Management Services Agency (NEMSA) and State Electricity Regulatory Commissions (SERCs).

According to him, while each regulator has distinct statutory responsibilities, their mandates are complementary and should be harmonised to deliver effective consumer protection.

“Sector regulators bring deep technical expertise, while the FCCPC provides economy-wide experience in consumer protection and competition.

‘‘Our objective is to consult, exchange information, support one another’s lawful actions and ensure consumers receive timely and effective protection. That is the hallmark of mature regulatory governance.

He stressed that consumer protection should extend beyond resolving complaints to preventing harm, identifying risks early and sustaining public confidence in the electricity market.

Bello cited the FCCPC’s 2024 intervention over the planned replacement of obsolete Unistar prepaid meters as an example of effective regulatory collaboration. Concerns that consumers could be compelled to pay for replacement meters or face estimated billing and supply disruptions prompted the Commission to convene NERC, NEMSA and electricity distribution companies.

He said the intervention respected NERC’s statutory mandate while reinforcing the existing regulatory framework rather than duplicating it.

Also speaking, Assistant Director and Head of Consumer Protection at NERC, Anthony Essien, said regulatory convergence had become critical following the emergence of federal, state and regional electricity markets under the Electricity Act.

He noted that while decentralised regulation would bring oversight closer to consumers, divergent regulatory standards across states could create uncertainty for investors and market operators.

Essien said harmonised regulatory approaches would strengthen consumer protection, promote coordinated oversight across jurisdictions and provide a more predictable operating environment for Nigeria’s evolving electricity market.

Commenting, Executive Commissioner, Anambra State Electricity Regulatory Commission (ASERC), DrNnaemekaEwelukwa, said the presence of state regulators would bring regulation closer to consumers, while also creating a more direct interface between investors and state authorities.