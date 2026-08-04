RCCG founder’s daughter denies comments on father’s legacy, backs Adeboye

Adeboye

By Ebunoluwa Sessou

Daughter of the founder of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, Pa Josiah Akindayomi, Mrs. Titilayo Akindayomi-Adewale, has denied reports claiming she accused some senior pastors of the church of not knowing her father was its founder or that she was campaigning for the preservation of his legacy.

Akindayomi-Adewale, in a statement posted on her Facebook page on Monday, described the claims as false and urged those circulating them to stop spreading misinformation.

She said the statement attributed to her did not originate from her “either implicitly or explicitly,” stressing that her father’s greatest legacy was not buildings or monuments but the lives he impacted.

“For the record, Baba’s image or lack thereof on any edifice on earth is nothing compared to making Heaven and his face being recognized there,” she wrote.

She explained that her father never encouraged the pursuit of material possessions or earthly recognition, recalling that he was reluctant even to own a personal residence because he did not place value on material acquisitions.

“My father consistently believed in building people rather than merely constructing buildings. He never believed in acquiring wealth or earthly possessions,” she said, adding that it would be inconsistent to suggest that he desired his name or image to be prominently associated with buildings or institutions.

According to her, the reports were aimed at creating unnecessary controversy and division within the church rather than promoting the memory of its founder.

“In my opinion, this report and similar ones are not about me, my father, or even the leadership of the RCCG. Instead, they are intended to create unnecessary arguments and division. Their purpose is to divert attention from the divine work currently being carried out and sow discord among us,” she stated.

She warned those responsible for circulating the reports to desist from what she described as “mischievous acts of misinformation.”

Akindayomi-Adewale also reaffirmed her support for the leadership of the church, praying for continued wisdom and strength for the General Overseer, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, and his family.