Atiku Abubakar

By Ozioruva Aliu

Ahead of the 2023 presidential election, a member of the Board of Trustees of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Raymond Dokpesi Wednesday led some chieftains of the party to Edo state to consult with critical stakeholders on the possibility of former Vice President, Alhaji Abubakar Atiku getting the presidential ticket of the party to fulfil his presidential ambition dream.

Among those in the meeting were Senator Ehigie Uzamere, former Chief Whip of the Senate, Sir Roland Owie, Speaker of the Edo state House of Assmebly, Hon Marcus Onobun, state chairman of the party, Hon Tony Aziegbenmi and others.

Vanguard gathered that Edo State is the 18th state the team has visited and they left Edo for Bayelsa to continue the consultation that would guide Atiku in declaring to contest for the presidential ticket of the PDP.

Dokpesi said with the plethora of challenges facing Nigeria, there is need for members of the party to project Atiku Abubakar as its 2023 candidate.

He said “We have never been so divided as a nation; everybody now refers to us as the poverty capital of the world. All the indices clearly show that we are a failed state.

“Even in Abuja, we are afraid of the possibility of invasion by Boko Haram, bandits, and unknown gunmen. The APC-led federal government, without mincing words, has failed totally in fulfilling the promises they made in 2015.”

On his part, Uzamere said “Nigeria was at a very low ebb and needs a detribalised Nigerian to rescue the country and that is Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, Turakin Adamawa who is prepared to be president of Nigeria.

“Nigeria is in a disintegrating state, the Zimbabwean dollar has more value than our naira. It is not about age it is about competence”

Earlier in a courtesy call on Governor Godwin Obaseki, the governor said only the PDP can salvage Nigeria from its present state.

Vanguard News Nigeria