2027: I’ll be Atiku, Obi’s first casualty if Tinubu loses — Wike

By Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has declared that he would be the first politician to suffer the consequences should former Vice President Atiku Abubakar of the African Democratic Congress ADC or Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) Peter Obi defeated President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 presidential election, citing the intensity of his open support for the president.

Speaking during a media chat in Port Harcourt, Rivers State capital, monitored in Abuja on Wednesday, Wike said his commitment to Tinubu’s re-election has made him a marked target of the opposition, insisting he has no regrets over his political stance. “I will be the first politician that I think they will come after. I will be the first politician. I know they will come for my head,” he said.

The minister said he was under no illusions about the risks of his position but maintained that he would not shy away from confronting the president’s opponents. He said he remained focused solely on Tinubu’s victory regardless of the personal political cost.

“Each day I sleep, I am thinking about the president’s reelection. When I am eating, I think about the president’s reelection. Everything I am doing now is about the president’s reelection,” he stated.

Wike said he was unbothered by the criticisms trailing his support for the President, noting that he has been vilified more than any other politician for his loyalty. “I don’t see where anybody in this country today has been called names the way my name has been. I am not bothered about people who say their [own] thing. My business is, like I said, I am going to support Mr President,” he declared.