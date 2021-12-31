The crossover smash of Wizkid and Tems’ “Essence” helped push African music to the forefront of conversation around the globe, but massive songs from Joeboy, Davido, Fireboy DML, and others kept the momentum going strong.

To end the year, Audiomack has put together a playlist of the top 21 Afrobeats artists of 2021, based on their global streams.

Olamide

Joeboy

Burna Boy

Davido

Omah Lay

Wizkid

Bella Shmurda

Naira Marley

Fireboy DML

Kizz Daniel

Seyi Vibez

Mohbad

Zinoleesky

Chiké

Buju

Barry Jhay

Rema

Timaya

CKay

Balloranking

Patoranking