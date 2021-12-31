The crossover smash of Wizkid and Tems’ “Essence” helped push African music to the forefront of conversation around the globe, but massive songs from Joeboy, Davido, Fireboy DML, and others kept the momentum going strong.
To end the year, Audiomack has put together a playlist of the top 21 Afrobeats artists of 2021, based on their global streams.
Olamide
Joeboy
Burna Boy
Davido
Omah Lay
Wizkid
Bella Shmurda
Naira Marley
Fireboy DML
Kizz Daniel
Seyi Vibez
Mohbad
Zinoleesky
Chiké
Buju
Barry Jhay
Rema
Timaya
CKay
Balloranking
Patoranking