5 killed as multiple vehicles crash on Enugu-Onitsha Expressway

Photo: NAN

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has confirmed the deaths of five persons in a multiple accident at the Ugwuonyeama axis of the Enugu-Onitsha Expressway on Thursday.

FRSC Route Commander, Theophilus Okoduwa, who is also the FRSC Enugu State Sector Command Public Enlightenment Officer, confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Enugu.

Okoduwa said that the multiple accident, which involved a trailer, commercial bus and a car, happened precisely by the LNG Plant in Ugwu-Onyeama.

He said that the accident, which happened at about 3:18 p.m involved 25 persons, which included 13 males and 12 females.

According to him, it is unfortunate that 18 persons, which included seven males and 11 females, were injured.

He said that four males and one female died due to the impact of the multiple crashes.

Okoduwa said that the vehicles involved were a Donhfeng trailer, a Mitsubishi L300 Commercial Bus and a Honda car.

“Within nine minutes of reporting the incident to the FRSC Sector Command at about 3:25p.m, our officers and marshals as well as patrol vehicles and ICU ambulance arrived at the scene.

“The injured victims were taken to nearby Tex Hospital, 9th Mile Corner, for immediate medical attention while after confirmation from medical officials, the remains of the five deceased were deposited at Ekochin Morgue, 9th Mile.

“We have diverted traffic and efforts are still ongoing to clear obstruction caused by wreckage of the vehicles involved in the multiple crash,” he said.

Okoduwa said that preliminary investigation suggests that the multiple accident might have been caused by wrongful overtaking and speed violation.

(NAN)