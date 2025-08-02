2Baba, Wizkid, Flavour, lead Billboard’s Afrobeats top Songs of All Time [Full List]

Billboard has unveiled its Top 50 Best Afrobeats Songs of All Time, crowning 2Baba’s timeless classic African Queen as number one on the list.

Wizkid’s 2014 hit, Ojuelegba, ranked second, and Essence featuring Tems placed at number five. Other notable hits in the top five include Flavour’s Nwa Baby (Ashawo Remix) at number three and Rema’s global smash Calm Down at number four, while CKay’s viral anthem Love Nwantiti takes the sixth spot.

The ranking, which Billboard says was curated to “commemorate the game changers of the genre”, highlights Afrobeats’ evolution and cultural dominance across the world.

According to Billboard, “This list is highlighting the foundational, influential and popular songs within Afrobeats with an s, not to be confused or conflated with Afrobeat, another genre from the 1960s that Fela Kuti pioneered, which fuses West African percussive rhythms and styles like fuji and highlife with American jazz and funk as well as unabashedly political lyrics and chanted vocals.”

Billboard explained that staffers and contributors agreed on the following criteria for selection, “stylistic representation of the genre, local popularity, regional expansion, cultural impact and commercial success.”

Other classics in the top 20 include Styl-Plus’ Olufunmi (11), 9ice’s Gongo Aso (12), P-Square’s Do Me (13), and Davido’s Fall (8). Burna Boy’s Ye (9) also cements his place as one of the genre’s global icons.

