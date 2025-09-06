Music producer Eskeez urges artistes to stay focused as industry enters new era

Renowned Nigerian music producer, Adenola Adesegun Gabriel, popularly known as Eskeez, has advised artistes both upcoming and established to remain focused and consistent as the music industry continues to evolve and expand on the global stage.

Speaking on the rapid transformation within the entertainment sector, Eskeez noted that while talent remains essential, it is persistence and discipline that sustain success in the ever-competitive music landscape.

“Being consistent is key in the music industry. You can be a good musician, but once you are not focused, your fame might fade away. The industry is moving into another dimension, and only those who remain committed will continue to shine,” Eskeez said.

The Nigerian music industry, now a multi-billion-dollar sector, has seen unprecedented growth over the last decade, with Afrobeats becoming one of the world’s most sought-after sounds. Producers, songwriters, and performing artistes are increasingly gaining international recognition, creating fresh opportunities for both new and established talents.

Eskeez, who has produced hundreds of tracks for top Nigerian artistes, has contributed significantly to this growth. His credits include major collaborations such as Olamide ft. Fireboy “Shibebe”, D’banj ft. Akon “Koko Remix”, Bella Shmurda “Jojo”, and Lyta “My Skin”, among others. He has also worked with household names like Wizkid, Lagbaja, and Fireboy DML.

Industry experts have long highlighted that while Nigerian music has crossed borders, the sustainability of this success depends on artistes building strong work ethics, engaging with global audiences, and maintaining originality. Eskeez echoed this view, emphasizing that artistes must not only chase fame but also build lasting legacies through discipline and creativity.

The celebrated producer also reflected on the broader impact of music on society, saying:

“Music is not just entertainment; it’s culture, identity, and history. The Nigerian music industry has given our youth a global voice, and it’s our responsibility to nurture it responsibly.”

As the Nigerian sound continues to dominate international charts and stages, Eskeez’s message serves as a timely reminder for artistes to balance ambition with focus.