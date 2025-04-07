Full list: Nathaniel Bassey, Mercy Chinwo among most streamed Nigerian artistes on YouTube

Nigerian gospel artistes Nathaniel Bassey, Mercy Chinwo, and Moses Bliss have made a remarkable impact on the global music scene, earning their spots among the most-streamed Nigerian artists on YouTube Music for the first quarter of 2025.

According to data from Top Charts Africa, Nathaniel Bassey led the gospel trio with 52.8 million streams, followed by Mercy Chinwo with 46.4 million, and Moses Bliss with 41.5 million streams.

Mercy Chinwo continues to enjoy widespread popularity, with her hit song “Excess Love” amassing an impressive 133 million plays. Nathaniel Bassey’s top tracks also saw outstanding numbers

—“TOBECHUKWU” featuring Mercy Chinwo garnered 39 million plays, “Jesus Iye” reached 32 million, while “Yahweh Sabaoth” pulled in 25 million streams.

In the broader landscape of Nigerian music, Afrobeats sensation Rema held the top spot with 223 million streams.

His global hit “Calm Down” featuring Selena Gomez has now crossed 2.5 billion plays on the platform.

Other big names such as Burna Boy, Davido, Wizkid, and Ayra Starr also maintained strong global visibility, securing their places in the top 20.

Top 20 Most-Streamed Nigerian Artists on YouTube Music – Q1 2025

Rema – 223M Burna Boy – 171M Ayra Starr – 169M Davido – 113M Wizkid – 102M Omah Lay – 96.7M Kizz Daniel – 67.9M Ruger – 65.7M CKay – 64.6M Asake – 63.4M Tems – 60.4M Fireboy DML – 59.1M Nathaniel Bassey – 52.8M Oxlade – 52.4M Tekno – 50.8M Mercy Chinwo – 46.4M Tiwa Savage – 45.3M Victony – 42.5M Moses Bliss – 41.5M BNXN – 41M

