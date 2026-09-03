3 countries already qualified for 2027 AFCON

The qualification race for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) is officially underway, with 21 spots remaining to complete the final 24-nation lineup.

Officially branded as the TotalEnergies CAF AFCON PAMOJA 2027, the 36th edition of the showpiece tournament marks a historic milestone as the first ever hosted jointly across three nations: Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda.

The Qualified Triad: East Africa Takes Center Stage

Under the banner of “Pamoja”—the Swahili word for “together”—the three host nations have secured automatic qualification, guaranteeing their presence in the finals without having to navigate the competitive group stage.

Kenya: Co-hosting and playing key fixtures out of Nairobi’s Talanta Stadium.

Co-hosting and playing key fixtures out of Nairobi’s Talanta Stadium. Tanzania: Serving as the lead host country, centered around Dar es Salaam’s Benjamin Mkapa Stadium.

Serving as the lead host country, centered around Dar es Salaam’s Benjamin Mkapa Stadium. Uganda: Welcoming matches to Kampala’s historic Mandela National Stadium.

How the Remaining 21 Qualified Teams Will Be Determined

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) maintains its established 24-team format for the final tournament.

To fill the remaining berths, 48 African nations are competing across 12 qualifying groups (Groups A through L):

Standard Qualifying Groups (9 Groups): Across the nine groups that do not feature a host nation, the top two teams from each group earn direct qualification to the main event, filling 18 spots.

Host Qualifying Groups (Groups D, H, and L): Because Kenya, Uganda, and Tanzania participate in the qualifiers despite already holding automatic berths, special rules apply. In these three groups, only one non-host team—the highest-ranked finisher excluding the host—will qualify for the finals.

This structured format guarantees that exactly 21 teams will earn their places on sporting merit, establishing the complete 24-team roster when the continental showcase kicks off in mid-2027.