FC Barcelona has reached an agreement with Xavi Hernández for him to become a first-team coach for the rest of the current season and two more seasons. Xavi Hernández, a youth team product at Barça, has left his current club, Al-Sadd of Qatar, after talks held over the last few days with the owners of the club.

It is expected that Xavi Hernández will arrive in Barcelona this weekend and that on Monday 8 November his presentation as new FC Barcelona first-team coach will take place in an event open to the public at Camp Nou. After the event, Xavi Hernández will appear in a press conference in the Ricard Maxenchs press room.

Shortly we will detail the agenda for the presentation of Xavi Hernández as the new coach of the first team.

