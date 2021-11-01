By Evelyn Usman

Reports from the scene of the 21-storey building that collapsed in Ikoyi, Lagos, have that, so far, six persons have been confirmed dead, with another six persons rescued.

The building developer is still said to be trapped in the rubbles.

Morrie, a 27-year-old man, who is involved in the rescue operations, “about 50 people were in the building when it went down.

“The owner is still trapped in there,” he told Vanguard reporters on ground.

Earlier



Three persons have been rescued alive from the debris of the 21-story building that collapsed this afternoon on Gerald Road, Ikoyi, Lagos.



However, an unspecified number of persons are still trapped.



Rescue operators comprising officials of the National Emergency Management Agency, NEMA, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, Police, among others are still battling to save other victims.



The building which was still under construction caved in at about 2pm, burying workers at the sight.



South West Coordinator of the NEMA, Mr Ibrahim Farinloye, told Vanguard that efforts were being made to invite the Military to take over the operation.



He said” Three persons have been brought out alive so far. We don’t know how many are still trapped. Meanwhile, we are moving in the Military to take over operations because it is beyond the capacity of the civil operators.



“We don’t want it to be like the Synagogue case where it took seven to eight days”.

