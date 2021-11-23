Unique Ecobank Mobile App enhances easy banking 24/7

Available in 33 African countries

“The revamped Ecobank Mobile app makes it extremely easy to bank on the go – 24/7; it enables customers to manage their everyday banking needs anywhere and at any time directly from their mobile device.

The ubiquitous mobile app helps customers manage their accounts, send money, make payments, buy airtime, pay for services and do other transactions across the 33 African countries where Ecobank is present. The mobile app is secure, reliable, convenient and available to everyone. At Ecobank, we have just one Mobile App on Google Play store, unlike other Banks with different apps in the respective countries they operate”, says, Babajide Sipe, Head Marketing and Corporate Communications, Ecobank Nigeria in a chat with the media in Lagos.



Speaking further on the uniqueness of the Ecobank mobile app, Sipe said it is different from most local bank apps in Nigeria; from the app, Ecobank customers are able to send money instantly to the 33 African countries where Ecobank is present; transfer money to other bank accounts both domestic and international; transfer to a mobile money wallet in the same country; transfer money by email and SMS in the same country; and send money to Visa cardholders through Visa Direct.



Other unique features include the ability open an Xpress Account; create and fund a Virtual card; set travel notifications for enhanced card security; block and unblock one’s bank card; attach other bank cards for transactions; as well as being able to add one’s banking profiles from different countries.



On the payment side, Ecobank customers are able to “pay bills; buy airtime and data; pay merchants via QR code with EcobankPay; split payments with other Ecobank mobile app users; place a standing order for future payment and do cardless withdrawal from ATMs using Xpress Cash.



He encouraged Nigerians to download the app for firsthand experience, especially during the yuletide season for easy banking services both locally and across Africa, emphasizing that with the revamped app, customers do not need to carry cash for shopping, adding that there are no account fees or paperwork and it can be instantly downloaded for easy banking. He pointed out that users of the Mobile app have access for help or quick solutions by chatting with RAFIKI on our Facebook platform. It also provides support or to locate the nearest Ecobank branches and ATMs.



Ecobank Nigeria Ltd. is a subsidiary of the Ecobank Group, the leading pan-African banking group with operations in 33 African countries and an international presence in four locations (London, Paris, Beijing, and Dubai). EcobankNigeria is a full-service bank providing wholesale, retail, investment and transaction banking services and products to governments, financial institutions, multinationals, international organizations, medium, small and micro businesses and individuals.



Ecobank is a major player in the distribution of financial services in Nigeria, leveraging digital platforms including Ecobank Mobile App and USSD *326#, Ecobank Online, Ecobank OmniPlus, Ecobank Omnilite, EcobankPay, Ecobank RapidTransfer, ATMs, POSs and an extensive distribution network of over 250 branches and about 20,000 agency banking locations.

Vanguard News Nigeria