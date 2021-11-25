By Gabriel Ewepu

AS solid minerals sector remains strategic in driving the economy, the Mining Cadastre Office, MCO, has called for synergy between government and private sector to drive invest to galvanise the sector for high productivity.

The call was made by the Director General, MCO, Engr. Obadiah Nkom, during a courtesy visit by a delegation of the Abuja Chamber of Commerce and Industry, ACCI, led by the Vice President, Mining, Dr Johnson Anene.

According to Nkom, it is high time the private key into mouth-watering government policies that would bring about high in return in investment in the nation’s solid minerals sector, which there is abundance of such mineral in the country.

He also welcomed the planned conference and promised strong partnership to make it a reality.

“The dynamics of global climate change has placed some minerals in high demands.

“We are all aware that certain minerals are sure to records upsurge in demands because of global push for energy transition.

“We are aware of the electric powered cars and other development. Nigeria is blessed with such basic solid minerals that are now billed to power world economy in the next few years.

“We need the private sector to take advantage of the new opportunities and partner with government to take advantage of the new market for solid mineral sector.

“The administration of President Muhammadu Buhari through the Ministers of Solid Minerals have provided enabling environment for the thriving of the sector. We are opened for collaboration and we assure private sector players of investment friendly private sector”, he said.

Earlier, the leader of ACCI delegation, Dr Johnson Anene, who also doubles as Chairman of ACCI Mining Trade group, along with Director of ACCI Policy Centre, Olawale Rasheed, said the conference is aimed to support government drive investment into the mining sector.

He said: “The conference and EXPO will be a one day event for 2022 and we want partnership with the relevant government agencies from the planning stage.

“We want to support government to drive investment into the sector through an integrated investment and policy conference with local and international partners.”