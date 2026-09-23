Army vows to protect critical energy assets

By Kingsley Omonobi

ABUJA — The Chief of Army Staff, COAS, Lieutenant General Waidi Shaibu, has reaffirmed the Nigerian Army’s commitment to protecting critical energy infrastructure and strengthening partnerships that support Nigeria’s economic growth and national development.

Shaibu stated this on Wednesday when the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Renaissance Africa Energy Company Limited, Tony Attah, led a delegation on a courtesy visit to Army Headquarters, Abuja.

The COAS described energy security as a key component of national security, stressing that protecting strategic energy assets was essential to sustaining industrial productivity, economic stability and national development.

He assured the delegation of the Army’s continued support in securing critical national infrastructure and creating a safe environment for legitimate economic activities to thrive.

Shaibu also emphasised the importance of sustained engagement between energy companies and their host communities.

He commended Renaissance Africa Energy for its efforts to build constructive relationships with communities in its areas of operation, saying mutual trust, dialogue and shared interests were vital to promoting peace and stability.

The Army chief said the ongoing expansion and transformation of the Nigerian Army would strengthen its operational reach and responsiveness to emerging security challenges.

He said the expansion of formations, alongside improvements in manpower, infrastructure and capabilities, would enhance the Army’s capacity to protect critical national assets and support the Federal Government’s development objectives.

Speaking earlier, Attah commended officers and soldiers of the Nigerian Army for their sacrifices in securing the country and protecting strategic economic assets, particularly in challenging operational environments.

He stressed the importance of a secure operating environment to the sustainability of the energy sector and pledged Renaissance Africa Energy’s continued commitment to advancing energy security, indigenous capacity development and industrialisation in Nigeria.