FG backs Taraba mineral development

By Femi Bolaji

JALINGO — The Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dr Oladele Henry Alake, has pledged the Federal Government’s institutional support for Taraba State’s efforts to attract credible investments and transform the state into a major mining hub in Nigeria.

Alake gave the assurance at the weekend in Jalingo during the Taraba State Solid Minerals Investment Roundtable 2026, which brought together government officials, licensed mining operators and prospective investors.

The minister commended Governor Agbu Kefas for aligning his administration’s development agenda with President Bola Tinubu’s economic reforms, noting that the state had demonstrated commitment to working in synergy with the Federal Government.

He said mineral deposits alone were not enough to create wealth without deliberate efforts to develop them into viable commercial assets.

“What Governor Kefas is doing in Taraba State is synonymous with President Tinubu’s transformative agenda.

“However, mineral occurrence is not the same thing as a mineral asset. The mere presence of deposits does not automatically translate into wealth,” Alake said.

The minister advised the state government to concentrate its resources on developing a bankable pipeline of investment projects rather than spreading its efforts across several uncompleted initiatives.

“Devote your energy to a few strategic mineral projects. Take at least one project and finish it to commercial production level; that singular milestone will dramatically change investors’ perception of Taraba,” he advised.

Alake also stressed the importance of transparency, clear regulatory boundaries and strong engagement with host communities in attracting credible private-sector investments into the mining sector.

He further defended the economic policies of the Tinubu administration, describing the removal of petrol subsidy as a bold and necessary measure to address fiscal leakages.

Taraba targets organised mining

Speaking earlier, Governor Kefas reiterated his administration’s determination to sanitise the state’s mining sector by moving from illicit and informal operations to an organised, licensed and environmentally responsible framework.

“Our clear direction is to move from irregular mining to licensed mining. We want mining activities that protect our environment and deliver tangible benefits to host communities,” Kefas said.

The governor assured prospective investors of adequate security, transparent administrative processes and institutional support to ensure that their investments were secure and profitable.

He said the state government remained committed to creating an enabling environment for responsible mining and ensuring that mineral resources translated into tangible benefits for host communities and the wider state economy.