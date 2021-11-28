Music evokes several feelings, it makes the world go round. David Okuna is one such artist whose lyrics make living worthwhile.

Popularly known as SlimFlow, ever since he chose music as a form of passing positive messages across, the Delta State born artiste who was raised in the cool city of Jos, Plateau State has continued to tread on the path of success. He has only spent a few years in the mainstream music industry, and SlimFlow has been able to win the hearts of music lovers with his style of reggae music.

His latest single, Style Your World dropped a few days ago is currently trending on social media platforms.

The song is directly giving a point of view on a product. “That is a branch of my business. I am a partnership of the business, he reveals, “when you listen to the song, it will make you relax,” he said.

The reggae dancehall music act handles music with great vigour and passion. His incredible skill in reggae music makes it look like he was born with it; he delivers his lyrics, lines with breathless enthusiasm as well as a good dose of messages that heals the heart.

Most of his songs are based on true stories of life, the lines are often magical, imbued with deep meaning.

Apart from the latest single, the artiste who studied Computer Science at the Delta State Polytechnic, also dropped an EP about few months ago titled Enamored; other songs in the track include Dreams, Alia, Control, featuring Spider Rider, Ease Up, and Antidote featuring Fynest Roland.

His other songs include Hustle Go Pay featuring Semojrah Naki, My Woman, Give Thanks, Zion among others are listener delight.

In Hustle Go Pay, SlimFlow preaches the reality of life in the country, the song motivates listeners to engage in positive things.

The song, Zion is a spiritual song, where the artiste pours out his mind. “The song is highly spiritual,’ he disclosed. “It’s movement of God’s children, it’s a motivational song.”

The artiste reveals the gain, blessing believers can achieve in the song. “When you listen to the song, it helps your mindset, and makes you focus on your dream,” he noted.

SlimFlow positions the listener’s mind to the reality of things with his songs. His songs are melodious, and inviting. Speaking on his motivation. He recalls. “Reggae music is for the bigger hearts, it’s different. I was only nine years old when I was motivated into reggae. I was constantly listening to reggae music from my father’s turntable. He used to play songs from Lucky Dube, Bob Marley, among others.”

SlimFlow has taken his message to different major concerts in the country. He is an all around performer. A powerful composer. He has systematically, and skillfully blended his music with classical Jamaican rhythm, “my songs contain most of the things happening in this modern day. I make sure I say something that will make a change in people’s lives. Reggae music has made me speak the truth.”

Although he does not wear dreadlocks, SlimFlow is one artist that knows his onion when it comes to performing and composition.