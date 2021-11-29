...Recover Arms , motorcycles

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

In continuation of their offensive against terrorists ,security forces conducting operations on identified bandit enclaves have informed the Kaduna State Government that five bandits have been killed in two locations spanning Birnin Gwari and Giwa local government areas.

Samuel Aruwan ,the state Commissioner, Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs,informed journalists of the development in Kaduna on Monday.

According to the report, troops on patrol made contact with bandits around an identified hideout in Birnin Gwari LGA. They were engaged in a gun duel, after which two bandits were confirmed to have been neutralized.

In another raid on a bandits’ camp around Idasu in Giwa LGA, security forces engaged the criminals and after a gun battle, three of these were confirmed neutralized.

Cumulatively, across both locations, two AK47 rifles, one pump action rifle and three motorcycles were recovered from the operations, and are in the custody of the Military.

Governor Nasir El-Rufai received the reports with satisfaction, and thanked the security forces for conducting sharp and effective missions. The Governor urged them to sustain their efforts towards dismantling identified criminal enclaves.

The Commissioner said clearance operations will be sustained in these and other locations across the State.