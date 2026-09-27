Military rescues 125 kidnap victims, arrests over 50

By Kingsley Omonobi

Troops of the Nigerian Armed Forces have rescued 125 kidnapped victims, arrested more than 50 suspected terrorists, kidnappers and collaborators, and neutralised several others in operations across the country.

The troops also disrupted oil theft operations in the Niger Delta, recovering more than 260,000 litres of suspected stolen crude oil and dismantling illegal storage facilities.

The Director of Defence Media Operations, Major General Michael Onoja, disclosed this while providing an update on military operations against terrorists, kidnappers, oil thieves and other criminal elements.

In the North-East, Onoja said troops of Operation Hadin Kai sustained operations in Borno and Yobe states, targeting terrorist groups and rescuing abducted civilians.

He said that on September 17, troops at Gajiram in Nganzai Local Government Area of Borno State, supported by an Air Component helicopter gunship, repelled a large-scale terrorist advance, forcing the attackers to withdraw into the town and adjoining bushes.

On September 18, troops ambushed terrorists near Benisheikh, forcing them to flee, while on September 21, troops ambushed another group in Azare village, Gujba LGA of Yobe State, arresting four suspects and recovering ammunition, bicycles and foodstuffs.

Onoja said a major rescue operation took place on September 24 when troops intercepted 44 members of terrorist families at Konduga in Bama LGA of Borno State.

The group comprised 13 women and 31 children who, according to him, had escaped from terrorist camps amid clashes between rival factions.

He added that more than 20 terrorist fighters and family members surrendered to troops between September 18 and 24 in Gwoza, Dikwa and Ngala local government areas of Borno State.

According to him, the surrendering terrorists cited hardship and lack of basic necessities in terrorist enclaves around the Mandara Mountains as reasons for abandoning the groups.

Troops also arrested a suspected terrorist informant at Gajiram on September 20 and a suspected logistics supplier conveying Starlink internet devices allegedly destined for Chad along the Dikwa-Gamboru Road on September 23.

On September 24, troops arrested a suspected collaborator and spy at Geidam market in Yobe State, while a suspected kidnapper was arrested in Gubio, Borno State, with an AK-47 rifle.

North-West Operations

In the North-West, troops of Operation Fansan Yamma, supported by the Air Component, conducted operations against terrorism and kidnapping across Kaduna, Katsina, Sokoto and Zamfara states.

Onoja said a Nigerian Air Force jet intercepted terrorists moving with a large number of kidnapped victims in the Bazama area of Sakaba LGA, Kebbi State.

He said the aircraft’s manoeuvres forced the terrorists to abandon their movement, enabling more than 60 kidnapped victims to escape.

Ground troops subsequently rescued several victims in separate operations.

Three victims were rescued along the Dandume-Damari Road in Katsina State on September 17, while another three were rescued in Bakura LGA of Zamfara State on September 18.

Seventeen kidnapped victims were also rescued along the Isa-Kwanar axis in Sokoto State on September 20, while seven university students abducted along the Daye-Malumfashi Road in Katsina State were rescued on September 21.

Five other victims, including the Executive Chairman of Bungudu LGA, were rescued at Sekpore village in Kaura Namoda LGA of Zamfara State on September 24.

The military spokesman said troops also arrested four suspected members of a terrorist group conveying rustled cattle near Illela, Sokoto State, on September 20.

Between September 23 and 24, troops engaged terrorists near the railway line in Kachia LGA of Kaduna State, recovering a rifle and ammunition and arresting a suspect with a locally fabricated pistol.

On September 24, troops arrested three suspects in Faskari LGA of Katsina State who were allegedly conveying N2.7 million intended for a suspected terrorist kingpin.

North-Central Operations

In the North-Central, troops of Operation Savannah Shield on September 21 detonated an improvised explosive device planted by terrorists along the Dekara-Masaka-Machan Geda-Baturen Daji Road in Borgu LGA of Niger State.

Onoja said the operation secured the route for commuters and strengthened the troops’ presence in the area.

Troops of Operation Whirl Stroke also rescued four kidnap victims along the Takum-Katsina-Ala Road in Katsina-Ala LGA of Benue State on September 18.

In Nasarawa State, troops raided the residence of a suspected kidnap kingpin at Bukan Sidi in Lafia on September 19, arresting the suspect and recovering a locally made revolver, military-style uniforms, a luxury vehicle and N406,200 cash.

Onoja said preliminary analysis of the suspect’s phone indicated alleged involvement in militia-related activities, adding that the suspect remained under investigation.

Troops also arrested a suspected arms dealer at Apir in Benue State and another suspect for illegal possession of firearms at Apawa in Lau LGA of Taraba State, where two AK-47 rifles were recovered from separate locations.

On September 22, troops arrested a suspected terrorist and his spouse at Jamata in Lokoja LGA of Kogi State. The suspect was identified as an associate of a neutralised terrorist leader.

Another suspect attempting to purchase live ammunition illegally was arrested in Makurdi, Benue State.

On September 23, troops arrested two suspected kidnappers along the Otukpo-Makurdi Road and recovered a rifle and ammunition.

A suspected gunrunner, who had previously been convicted of the same offence, was also arrested again in Kwande LGA of Benue State.

In Plateau State, troops of Operation Enduring Peace conducted raids around Shere, Gwafan and Maza Hills following the abduction of two residents at Gwafan community in Jos North LGA.

The operation led to the arrest of 11 suspects, four of whom were reportedly identified by the victims as members of the syndicate responsible for their abduction.

Troops also arrested two suspects for illegal possession of firearms in Mangu and Bassa local government areas of Plateau State and recovered locally fabricated weapons and ammunition.

On September 20, troops raided suspected criminal hideouts in Kibam, Ungwan Haruna, Nunku and Fadan Wate villages in Sanga LGA of Kaduna State, arresting five suspects accused of terrorising residents.

In Bauchi State, troops working with forest guards ambushed suspected kidnappers at Kudu Yamma in Ningi LGA on September 21.

Three suspected kidnappers were killed during the encounter, while others reportedly fled with gunshot wounds. Troops subsequently recovered a rifle and ammunition and rescued six kidnap victims.

Military Disrupts Oil Theft

In the Niger Delta, troops of Operation Delta Safe continued operations against oil theft and pipeline vandalism across the South-South and adjoining areas.

Onoja said troops on September 22 uncovered approximately 182,000 litres of suspected stolen crude oil at Bethel Creeks in Rivers State.

They also discovered eight dugout pits, five of which contained suspected stolen crude oil, alongside hoses allegedly used to transport the product.

He said the operation was part of efforts by the Armed Forces to dismantle infrastructure used by oil theft syndicates.

The latest discovery followed an earlier recovery of about 87,000 litres of suspected stolen crude oil at illegal refining sites around Aworkiri on September 8.

In the South-East, troops of Operation Udoka, working with local security groups, encountered suspected secessionist militants at Obibi Forest in Orsu LGA of Imo State on September 23.

The suspects fled following the encounter, abandoning a general-purpose machine gun, a rifle, ammunition, a motorcycle and other items.

Troops also arrested a suspected informant and recovered documents allegedly linking him to the group.

During further exploitation of the area, the troops rescued a woman who had reportedly been kidnapped about two months earlier from her hairdressing salon in Ebematuo village, Orsu LGA.

Onoja said the Chief of Defence Staff, General Olufemi Olatunbosun Oluyede, commended the troops for their operations and sacrifices in maintaining national security.

He also commended the cooperation between the military, other security agencies, local security groups and other stakeholders.

The CDS urged members of the public, traditional rulers and community leaders to continue providing credible and timely information to security agencies.

He also commended the media for what he described as balanced and professional coverage of military operations.

Onoja said the Armed Forces remained committed to sustaining operations against terrorists, kidnappers, oil thieves and other criminal elements until lasting peace and security were achieved across the country.