Rubicon wins FirstBank cup

From left— Representatives of the Chief Executive Officer of FirstBank of Nigeria Limited, Shehu Aliyu; Emir of Katsina, Alhaji Abdulmumini Kabir Usman; promoter of Rubicon and Aviation Minister Hadi Sirika displaying the Georgian Cup; Rubicon players, Abdulmalik Gbadamosi, Bashir Dantata, Tolito Ocampo and Donovan Silvestre.

Rubicon, a polo team, has returned to winning ways defeating defending Champions, El Amin, by 9 to 6-goals to win its third FirstBank sponsored Georgian Cup.

Mr Pisu Eromosele, media coordinator, made this known in a statment in Lagos on Sunday.

The tournament, which held in Kaduna on Saturday paraded star players like Bashir Dantata, Abdulmalik Gbadamosi, Argentine imports, Tolito Ocampo and Silvestre Donovan.

Rubicon showed superiority in all areas of the game by beating Mohammed Babangida’s El-El-Amin in a 7-chukker thriller.

The competition, which was sponsored by FirstBank of Nigeria for 102 years, is already on record as the longest of such sole sponsorship in any sports event.

Reacting to their loss, Mohammed Babangida, whose team, El Amin holds 15-FirstBank Georgian Cup titles, said he accepted the defeat in the spirit of sportsmanship, saying, losing is part of the game.

“In sports, you win some and you lose some, we will come back stronger next year Insha Allah.

“It was a good tournament, we hope to make a good come back come,” he said.

Apart from the two finalists, Badako Zaz and Malcomines are the other teams that competed for the Georgian Cup trophy.

Happy at the turnout of the event, Aliyu Musa, the representative of the Chief Executive Officer of FirstBank at the event, pledged the bank’s determination to sustain the sponsorship.

“The shared value culture of excellence, resilience and determination, a thing the bank holds in high esteem will continue to make the sponsorship of the event and support for Kaduna Polo Club sacrosanct,” Musa said.

Applauding FirstBank for its dedication to the sport, Suliaman Abubakar, President of Kaduna Polo Club, pledged to continue to work hard to maintain the existing relationship between the sponsors and the Club.

NAN reports that Rubicon won for the third time since the inception of the tournament 102 years ago, El-Amin still holds the best record with15 FirstBank Georgian Cup in the kitty. (NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria